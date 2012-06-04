FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Rafako sues Alstom for $110 mln
#Energy
June 4, 2012 / 7:45 AM / 5 years ago

Poland's Rafako sues Alstom for $110 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 4 (Reuters) - Polish boiler maker Rafako has launched a lawsuit against French engineering group Alstom, seeking 393 million zlotys ($110 million) in compensation for alleged shortcomings in a power contract in Poland.

Rafako, controlled by troubled Polish builder PBG, accuses Alstom of faults and delays related to the construction of an 858 megawatt unit for Poland’s top utility PGE completed last year.

The case was filed with a Paris arbitration court.

Alstom last month sued Rafako for 29 million euros ($36 million) in a German court over alleged shortcomings in a contract for a German power plants. ($1 = 3.5799 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by David Holmes)

