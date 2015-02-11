RAG Foundation issues bond exchangeable into 2.2 pct Evonik stake

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The RAG Foundation, a German public sector trust which controls a majority stake in Evonik , on Wednesday said it would issue a 400 million euros ($452.24 million) exchangeable bond which can be converted into a 2.2 percent Evonik stake.

The foundation said the number of Evonik shares would initially be about 10 million. The coupon on the bond will be between zero and 0.5 percent, and the conversion price will have a premium of between 32.5 percent to 37.5 percent.

BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS are joint bookrunners in the transaction, RAG said.

In June last year, the RAG foundation said it would cut its Evonik stake to 60 percent over the medium term, from 68 percent currently.