FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RAG Foundation in no hurry to place Evonik shares - CFO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

RAG Foundation in no hurry to place Evonik shares - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The RAG Foundation, a German public sector trust which holds a 68 percent stake in Evonik , is in no hurry to place further shares of the country’s second-largest chemicals maker, its chief financial officer said.

“This is not on the agenda right now,” Helmut Linssen told Saturday’s edition of German business daily Boersen-Zeitung. “We do not need to reduce the stake as Evonik is generating stable returns for the foundation.”

The RAG Foundation received the go-ahead from trustees in June 2014 to cut its Evonik stake to 60 percent over the medium term.

In September, Linssen said the foundation was preparing for a “very slow” decline in its stake in Evonik but that the stake might also be diluted as part of “for instance a 50/50 merger” on the part of Evonik. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.