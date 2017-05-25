FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
South Africa's TFG buys Australian menswear retailer
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 25, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 3 months ago

South Africa's TFG buys Australian menswear retailer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - South African retailer TFG has agreed to buy Australia's Retail Apparel Group (RAG) for a maximum of 302.5 million Australian dollars ($226.78 million), the company said on Thursday.

TFG, which owns British fashion retailers Phase Eight and Whistles, said it would pay cash for RAG and would retain the company's current management.

RAG, established in 1987, has 400 stores which sell mostly mid-range to low-price menswear.

The price will be the lower of 302.5 million Australian dollars or seven times the company's earnings for the year to end-June, TFG said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3339 Australian dollars) (Reporting by TJ Strydom. Editing by Jane Merriman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.