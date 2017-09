CORRECTED-BRIEF-Raging River Capital starts investigation at Taseko Mines (March 1)

(Corrects source in text of March 1 item to Raging River Capital LP from Raging River Exploration Ltd)

March 1 (Reuters) - Raging River Capital LP: * Raging River Capital LP initiates investigation into insider trading at Taseko Mines Limited * Taseko CEO Hallbauer and VP Battison appear to have engaged in “illegal share purchases” while in possession of non-public information * Raging River Capital- “believes numerous share purchases were made while Hallbauer and Battison were in possession of non-public, material information” * Raging River Capital LP - owns approximately 5.1% of the outstanding common shares of Taseko Mines Limited * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage