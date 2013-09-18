FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P raises Rahway, N.J. rating to 'AA'
#Market News
September 18, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

S&P raises Rahway, N.J. rating to 'AA'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday raised its outstanding general obligation ratings of Rahway, N.J. to double-A from AA-minus.

The outlook is stable.

The rating upgrade is based on its recently revised local GO criteria, S&P said.

The ratings reflects Rahway’s proximity to New York City’s diverse economy, the city’s strong, flexible budget, and its adequate debt, and contingent liabilities, the rating service added.

S&P also rated the city’s 2013 bond anticipation notes ‘SP-1+'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
