Italy's Rai fixes IPO price range for broadcast unit Rai Way

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italian state television company Rai fixed a price range for its planned listing of broadcasting unit Rai Way on Wednesday, undeterred by a string of recently failed share offerings.

Rai’s board approved the final terms of a minority stake sale of up to 35 percent in Rai Way on the Milan stock exchange, amounting to 95 million shares, it said in a statement.

The company set a minimum share price at 2.95 euros ($3.73) and a maximum at 3.50 euros, valuing Rai Way at 802-952 million euros.

Italian cosmetics brand Intercos and Internet company Italiaonline both scrapped their IPOs last month, blaming deteriorating market conditions.