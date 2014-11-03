FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rai Way CEO plans to distribute 100 of profit in dividends
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
November 3, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Rai Way CEO plans to distribute 100 of profit in dividends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rai Way, which is in the process of listing its shares on the Milan stock exchange, plans to distribute all of its profits to shareholders, the chief executive of the network company of Italian state broadcaster RAI said on Monday.

“The top management will propose to shareholders to distribute 100 percent of the net profit,” CEO Stefano Ciccotti said during a presentation of Rai Way’s initial public offering.

The IPO, which comes after other Italian companies such as paper group Fedrigoni and cosmetics manufacturer Intercos had to scrap similar plans last month, started on Monday and runs until Nov. 13. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.