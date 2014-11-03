Rai Way CEO plans to distribute 100 of profit in dividends

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rai Way, which is in the process of listing its shares on the Milan stock exchange, plans to distribute all of its profits to shareholders, the chief executive of the network company of Italian state broadcaster RAI said on Monday.

“The top management will propose to shareholders to distribute 100 percent of the net profit,” CEO Stefano Ciccotti said during a presentation of Rai Way’s initial public offering.

The IPO, which comes after other Italian companies such as paper group Fedrigoni and cosmetics manufacturer Intercos had to scrap similar plans last month, started on Monday and runs until Nov. 13. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Valentina Za)