Italy's Rai Way IPO book covered nearly twice -sources

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The order book for the initial public offering of Italy’s Rai Way is covered nearly twice at the lowest end of the price range, fixed between 2.95 and 3.5 euros, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Investors from the U.S. are among those interested in the 83 million share, 802.4 million euro offer, according to one of the sources, put up for sale by Italian state broadcaster Rai.

The free float will amount to 30.51 percent and can go up to 34.93 percent if the greenshoe option is exercised.