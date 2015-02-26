FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi says will not change ownership rule for Rai Way
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
February 26, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Renzi says will not change ownership rule for Rai Way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s government has no intention to change a rule stipulating that at least 51 percent of Rai Way must remain under state control, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said, following an unsolicited takeover offer for the transmission masts company.

“For me the discussion is over,” Renzi said on Thursday at a press conference.

EI Towers, which is indirectly controlled by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, launched a 1.2 billion euros ($1.36 billion) offer for Rai Way this week but the Italian government shut the door on the proposal.

Reporting by Rome Newsroom, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.