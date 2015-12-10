FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen sells Slovenian unit to Apollo Global's Biser Bidco
December 10, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen sells Slovenian unit to Apollo Global's Biser Bidco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Slovenian unit for an undisclosed sum to Biser Bidco, run by an affiliate of U.S. investment fund Apollo Global Management.

Raiffeisen will book a negative effect of 49 million euros ($53.74 million) through the deal, which is due to be closed in the first half of 2016 pending regulatory approval.

This sum is already included in its outlook, Raiffeisen said on Monday.

The deal, which will reduce RBI’s risk-weighted assets by around 270 million euros, will have a “minimal negative effect” on RBI’s fully loaded Core Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) ratio, it said.

$1 = 0.9117 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, writing by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
