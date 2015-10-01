FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Raiffeisen says hard to achieve 10 pct ROE in Hungary in short term
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 1, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Raiffeisen says hard to achieve 10 pct ROE in Hungary in short term

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International RBIV.VI

*will be very hard to achieve 10 pct return on equity in short term in Hungary -Hungarian unit CEO Heinz Wiedner

*need 12 to 13 percent ROE in longer term which would reflect true cost of capital

*Raiffeisen Hungarian unit to return to profit this year

*overall revenue base shrinking, banks are forced to work on efficiency, lower costs -Wiedner

*Because of high capital burden banks cannot focus only on lending

For company coverage: RBIV.VI

Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.