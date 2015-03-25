FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's RBI expects EBRD to take minority stake in Ukraine unit
March 25, 2015

Austria's RBI expects EBRD to take minority stake in Ukraine unit

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) expects the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to get a minority stake in its Ukraine business in talks set to wrap up this year, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Wednesday.

He reiterated at the group’s annual results news conference that strengthening its capital position took precedence over dividends, adding it was too soon to discuss what payout the bank might make.

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender said earlier it might lose money in 2015 for a second consecutive year. (Editing by David Holmes)

