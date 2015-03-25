FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l warns may post 2015 loss
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l warns may post 2015 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 25 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International warned on Wednesday it may post a 2015 loss as it books restructuring costs for a major retrenchment after decades of expansion in central and eastern Europe.

“The full year 2015 consolidated result may be negative as the majority of the restructuring costs (about 550 million euros) are expected to be booked in 2015,” it said, while confirming it posted a 2014 loss of 493 million euros ($538.4 million), its first ever.

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender had said last year it expected a consolidated profit in the mid-triple-digit millions of euros this year. It announced its drastic revamp early this year. ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.