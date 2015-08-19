Raiffeisen Bank Intl Q2 profit beats expectations

VIENNA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Second-quarter profit at Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International rose to 204 million euros ($225.4 million), easily beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender on Wednesday reiterated it may post a second consecutive annual loss in 2015 as it books costs of a radical overhaul to shrink its balance sheet, but acknowledged delays in selling assets.

Its fully loaded core equity tier 1 ratio at the end of June stood at 10.7 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a consolidated profit down by a quarter to 138 million euros, while a consensus compiled by RBI itself saw the profit at 133 million. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting By Michael Shields, Edited by Shadia Nasralla)