FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l to repay state and private sector aid in March
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l to repay state and private sector aid in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to repay next month 2.5 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in non-voting capital the group raised from the state and private investors to help weather the financial crisis, it said.

“Subject to FMA (Financial Market Authority) approval we plan to redeem the participation capital in full at the earliest opportunity on or around 15 March 2014,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Raiffeisen had signalled the move in January when it raised 2.8 billion euros in a share sale. ($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.