Raiffeisen, Alior end talks for sale of Raiffeisen Polish unit

VIENNA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and Poland's Alior Bank have ended exclusive talks aimed at selling Raiffeisen's Bank Polska unit to the Polish lender, RBI said on Wednesday.

RBI said, due to measures it had already taken, it expected to achieve its fully loaded common equity tier (CET) 1 ratio target of at least 12 percent "without any extraordinary measures" by the end of next year despite the collapsed talks.