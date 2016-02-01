Austrian bank RBI net profit 383 mln euros in 2015

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International swung to a preliminary net profit after minorities of 383 million euros ($417 million) in 2015, which it said was above its guidance thanks to lower than expected provisions for impairment losses.

“FY 2015 guidance had also included goodwill impairment charges and risk costs amounting to 124.1 million euros, which were reallocated to FY 2014 in the course of a restatement,” the Austrian bank said in a statement on Monday.

The restated result for 2014 showed a full-year net loss of 617 million euros, from a previously reported 493 million.

Provisions for impairment losses came in at 1.3 billion euros in 2015, or 28 percent below their restated prior-year level, RBI said.

The bank reported a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of its capital strength, of about 11.5 percent for 2015 on a fully loaded basis, compared with 10.0 percent in 2014.

RBI repeated that it did not plan to pay a dividend for 2015. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by David Evans)