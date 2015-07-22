FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen says Polish unit sale not on hold, delay possible
July 22, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen says Polish unit sale not on hold, delay possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 22 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International denied on Wednesday that talks to sell its Polish unit Raiffeisen Polbank were on hold but said it could not rule out delays in the sales process.

“Considering the measures being discussed regarding Swiss franc loans, a certain delay cannot be ruled out. But that does not change our intention to sell,” Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said in an emailed statement.

Three sources earlier told Reuters that plans to sell Raiffeisen Polbank were on hold, because the unit’s portfolio of Swiss franc mortgages is complicating the sale.

$1 = 3.7702 zlotys Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

