Raiffeisen FX loan guarantee may aid Polish sale-Der Standard

VIENNA, April 7 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International may guarantee some Swiss franc loans at its Polish unit to help ease a sale of the business, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told newspaper Der Standard.

He reiterated that the portfolio of franc-denominated loans in Poland was made almost entirely to customers with good credit ratings so that significant defaults were unlikely.

“We will discuss this matter with the buyer of Raiffeisen Polbank as well. The question is whether the risks will be transferred entirely,” he was quoted as saying in an interview.

Asked if that meant RBI could assume guarantees, he said, “That is one of several options.”

RBI is selling Polbank as part of a drastic restructuring scheme, but Poland’s financial regulator has insisted it needs to list the Polish unit first.

Sevelda said he remained confident that RBI could sell the Polish unit, which has around 1.4 billion euros in equity, above its book value. “The average market value of Polish banks is 1.8 times book. I assume we will get more than book value when selling Polbank,” he said.

Sevelda played down the difficulties faced by regional banks that own RBI’s unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) now that RBI had omitted a dividend on results in 2014, when it posted its first loss.

“Their dependency on the dividend is being overestimated, and they have enough leeway for valuing” their stakes in RZB, he said, dismissing talk that the regional landesbanks could merge.

"I am not so sure that a reorganisation of the sector is coming, and I view mergers of landesbanks as extraordinarily unlikely," he said, while acknowledging the need to cut costs.