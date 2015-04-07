UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen FX loan guarantee may aid Polish sale-Der Standard

* CEO says guarantees for 2.8 bln eur portfolio an option

* Polish regulator says expects investors to shoulder costs

* RBI aims to have cut 900 mln eur in costs from 2013-17 - CEO (Adds Polish regulator’s reaction, Raiffeisen CEO quotes)

VIENNA, April 7 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International may guarantee Swiss franc loans at its Polish unit to help ease a sale of the business, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told newspaper Der Standard.

He reiterated that the 2.83 billion euro ($3.1 billion) portfolio of franc-denominated loans in Poland was made almost entirely to customers with good credit ratings so that significant defaults were unlikely.

“We will discuss this matter with the buyer of Raiffeisen Polbank as well. The question is whether the risks will be transferred entirely,” he was quoted as saying in an interview.

Asked if that meant RBI could assume guarantees, he said, “That is one of several options.”

RBI is selling Polbank as part of a drastic restructuring scheme, but Poland’s financial regulator KNF has said it needs to list the Polish unit first.

“In general, the standard expected by the KNF is that the existing investor participates in the costs generated by the Swiss franc-denominated loans portfolio. These are risks generated during the investor’s presence on the Polish market,” a KNF spokesman said, declining to comment further.

When Poland’s biggest bank, PKO, bought Nordea’s Polish arm, Nordea guaranteed its Swiss franc mortgage portfolio. Other investors also guaranteed such portfolios.

Swiss franc loans became an issue after the Swiss National Bank in January removed its ceiling on the franc against the euro, sending the currency soaring and making franc loans more expensive.

In Poland, 2 percent of RBI’s franc loan book at end-2014 was non-performing and 87 percent was covered by provisions.

Sevelda said he was confident that RBI could sell the Polish unit, which has around 1.4 billion euros in equity, for more than its book value. “The average market value of Polish banks is 1.8 times book. I assume we will get more than book value when selling Polbank,” he said.

Sevelda also said RBI is targeting 900 million euros in cost cuts by 2017.

RBI has said its restructuring drive aims to have a cost base a fifth below the 2014 level of 3.02 billion euros, adjusted for inflation and exchange rates. ($1 = 0.9143 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Marcin Goclowski in Warsaw; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and Louise Heavens)