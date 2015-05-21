Raiffeisen Bank Int'l Q1 profit nearly halves

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - First-quarter profit at Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) fell by nearly half to 83 million euros ($92.27 million)as net interest income declined, emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender said on Thursday.

It gave no outlook after saying earlier that it may post a second consecutive annual loss in 2015 as it books costs of a radical overhaul to shrink its balance sheet and hit a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end of 2017.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a consolidated profit of 73.9 million euros, while a consensus compiled by RBI itself saw the profit at 58 million.