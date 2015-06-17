FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen sees 2015 profit in Russia in tough environment
June 17, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen sees 2015 profit in Russia in tough environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 17 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International expects to make money in Russia this year despite a tough business environment, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told shareholders, reiterating the group may lose money overall after booking restructuring costs.

Its Russian unit, whose liquidity and capital remained solid, made a profit of 340 million euros ($383 million)last year. “This year will undoubtedly be harder because the recession and rouble devaluation are becoming tangible, but we expect our Russian unit to make a profit this year as well,” he said on Wednesday.

He reiterated the Austrian group’s overarching goal was to boost its core capital ratio to 12 percent of risk-weighted assets by the end of 2017 from 10 percent last year.

$1 = 0.8873 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

