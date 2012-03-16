Raiffeisen Bank Int'l sells first "dim sum" bond

VIENNA, March 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has placed its first “dim sum” bond denominated in renminbi, emerging Europe’s third-biggest lender said on Friday.

The 750 million renminbi ($118.5 million) two-year issue carried a 4.55 percent coupon and was priced at par, the bank said. The coupon was slightly lower than initial guidance for the issue, which was two times oversubscribed, it said.

“The transaction is part of our ongoing effort to diversify our funding base,” a spokeswoman said.

HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and RBI are joint bookrunners.

Launched in July 2010, Hong Kong’s offshore renminbi bond market has seen rapid growth as investors rushed to build exposure to the appreciating Chinese currency.

That demand kept the dim sum business ticking over even when global markets slammed almost shut last year.

Japanese, Gulf and French borrowers have tapped the market, following in the footsteps of McDonalds, Volkswagen and UK retailer Tesco.

The Austrian National Bank in November became the first central bank outside Asia able to invest in Chinese local-currency assets.

China has been actively encouraging the use of the renminbi, also called the yuan, in trade transactions since the 2008/09 global financial crisis squeezed the ability of some importers of Chinese goods to obtain dollar funding.

Beijing is keen on the political influence that an internationally used currency confers, and some economists think the renminbi could acquire the status of a reserve currency on a par with the dollar, euro or yen within a decade. ($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Additional reporting by Nethelie Wong in Hong Kong; Editing by Erica Billingham)