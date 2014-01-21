FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank International kicks off capital increase
January 21, 2014 / 5:12 PM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank International kicks off capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International will sell up to 97.5 million new shares via an accelerated bookbuild and a rights issue, it said on Tuesday, kicking off a capital increase it had flagged earlier this month.

It said majority owner Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) had agreed to waive all of its subscription rights and committed to participate in the bookbuild offer - scheduled to run until Wednesday - with a 750 million euro ($1.02 billion) order. The rights issue will run until Feb. 7, it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7373 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker

