Raiffeisen Zentralbank core capital ratio 7.7 pct
August 29, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Zentralbank core capital ratio 7.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 7.7 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of June under fully loaded Basel III reporting standards, it said on Friday.

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , is one of six Austrian banks undergoing strict scrutiny of their balance sheets before the European Central Bank takes over supervision of big euro zone banks in November.

Its chief risk officer had said this month it “clearly” expected to pass the health checks.

On a pre-Basel III transitional basis, RZB’s common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 10.8 percent from 9.8 percent at the end of 2013, it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)

