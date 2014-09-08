UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l repaying participation capital

* Repaying private capital follows state aid redemption

* Joins ranks of other Austrian banks who have repaid aid (adds quotes and background)

VIENNA, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International AG is repaying the remaining 750 million euros ($971 million) in so-called non-voting participation capital it raised from private investors to help weather the financial crisis, the Austrian lender said.

RBI, which in June repaid 1.75 billion euros in such capital it got from the state, plans to redeem on Sept. 10 the rest it got from private investors, it said in a statement on Monday.

Participation capital will not count as core capital after 2017 under international Basel III rules, which aim to ensure banks are robust enough to withstand future shocks.

In effect RBI is repaying 500 million euros because its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank gets 250 million.

“The repayment takes place against the background of a solid capital position as well as a changed regulatory environment, in which the participation capital is only partially recognised during a transitional period and thereafter will no longer be attributable to common equity tier 1 capital,” it said.

RBI raised 2.8 billion euros in fresh equity early this year to pave the way for the repayments. As of end-June its Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio amounted to 12.1 percent of risk-weighted assets, or 10.4 percent as measured by “fully loaded” - or complete - compliance with Basel III requirements.

“The 10.4 percent fully-loaded CET1 ratio is not affected by the repayment,” it said.

The move lets RBI join the ranks of lenders that have weaned themselves off government help by boosting their balance sheets.

Repayment of the state capital made RBI the third Austrian lender - after Erste Group and BAWAG PSK - to hand back taxpayer money after tapping their owners for more equity.