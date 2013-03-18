FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen head says in no rush to repay state aid
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 18, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen head says in no rush to repay state aid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) has not decided when it might repay the state aid it received during the financial crisis, but is unlikely to follow a rival in making a series of small repayments, its chief executive told a newspaper.

Asked if RZB could pay back this year a first tranche of non-voting state capital, Walter Rothensteiner told Wirtschaftsblatt: “Lots of things are possible but we are saying nothing about this.”

RZB, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International , received 1.75 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in state aid as Austria moved to shore up big banks’ balance sheets.

Rival BAWAG PSK said last week it aimed to repay by the middle of the year 50 million of its 550 million euros in state aid, becoming the first Austrian bank to start returning capital.

Rothensteiner showed little enthusiasm for repaying the aid in small tranches.

“You have to have a clear plan of how the whole thing goes. Then you can decide if you split it up over two to three years,” he said in the interview.

Erste Group Bank has sent mixed signals on when it might repay 1.2 billion in state capital.

$1 = 0.7654 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.