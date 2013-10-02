Raiffeisen share sale is still an option

VIENNA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International reiterated on Wednesday that it could sell more shares to bolster its balance sheet, seeking to clarify comments from new Chief Executive Karl Sevelda.

The Financial Times had quoted Sevelda as saying a rights issue would remain an option but that it was not “the right time” in terms of “our share price, investor appetite or the broader macro-environment”.

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender said it was seeking to strengthen its capital base by active management of risk-weighted assets, the sale or securitisation of portfolios and cutting costs to improve internal capital generation.

“A capital increase remains a possible option,” it added in a statement.

Raiffeisen said last month it aimed to cut costs by up to 450 million euros ($609 million) over three years.

Analysts expect Raiffeisen may have to raise around 2 billion euros in fresh capital.

The bank has said for years that a capital increase was an option depending on market conditions.

Pressure on it to act grew after peer Erste Group Bank in August paid back Austrian state aid with the help of a 660 million euro rights issue.

Raiffeisen also got 2.5 billion euros in state aid and private participation capital - the non-voting capital that big Austrian banks raised during the financial crisis - that it plans to repay by the end of 2017.