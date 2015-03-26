FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen rules out rights issue for time being
March 26, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Raiffeisen rules out rights issue for time being

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said it did not currently need to consider a rights issue, despite warning this week it may post a second straight year of losses in 2015.

“For the time being we do not have any intention of doing a rights issue,” Karl Sevelda, the bank’s chief executive, told analysts in London on Thursday.

Emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender is planning on selling operations in Poland and Slovenia and cutting back in Russia to boost its balance sheet and revive profits.

The bank said it had a common equity Tier 1 ratio of 10 percent at the end of 2014 and was targeting 12 percent by the end of 2017. (Reporting by Alex Smith; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; Editing by David Holmes)

