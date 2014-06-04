Raiffeisen Bank to repay state aid on June 6 -CEO

VIENNA, June 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International will repay this week the 1.75 billion euros ($2.38 billion) in non-voting capital it raised from Austria to help it to weather the financial crisis, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda told shareholders on Wednesday.

“Early today .. .we got authorisation from the Financial Market Authority and on June 6 we will repay to Austria the entire state share of the participation capital worth 1.75 billion euros,” he said.

Sevelda said the bank aims to repay “as quickly as possible” the remaining 750 million euros in such capital raised from private investors. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)