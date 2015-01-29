FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank International sees no need for asset fire sale
January 29, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank International sees no need for asset fire sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International sees no need for “fire sales” as it moves to shrink its balance sheet, it finance chief said on Thursday, seeking to reassure investors that it has the strength to withstand ructions in Russia and other markets.

“We are not in a rush,” Martin Gruell told a call with analysts, saying cutting risk-weighted assets by a fifth was a medium-term project. He said the Austrian bank would give firm details when it releases preliminary 2014 results next month.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke

