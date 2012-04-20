FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Zentralbank sets 840 mln eur capital hike
April 20, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Raiffeisen Zentralbank sets 840 mln eur capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 20 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Zentralbank plans an 840 million euro ($1.10 billion) capital increase as part of a swap to help meet European regulatory requirements, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International said on Friday.

It said it would ask shareholders to approve the withdrawal of around 840 million euros in non-voting participation capital it issued from 2008 to 2011 and is held by its owners.

“This repurchase will be financed with fresh capital in the amount of approximately 840 million euros, which can be subscribed by the existing shareholders until 22 May 2012. Pursuant to the definition of the European Banking Authority (EBA), this capital will be considered core Tier 1 capital,” the company said.

The transaction, which Raiffeisen had already flagged, does not affect the participation capital of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, it added. ($1=0.7609 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

