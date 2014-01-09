FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBI owner RZB ready to take part in any capital hike
#Financials
January 9, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 4 years ago

RBI owner RZB ready to take part in any capital hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Zentralbank (RZB) , the unlisted majority owner of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), is ready to play a substantial role in any capital increase by RBI, it said on Thursday.

“Should it come to a capital increase at RBI, RZB would take part not only to a symbolic but also to a visible extent,” Walter Rothensteiner, who is chairman of RBI and chief executive of RZB, said in a statement released by RBI. He was not more specific, but the bank has said in the past RZB intended to keep a majority of RBI.

RZB now has a 78.5 percent stake in RBI, which has said a capital increase of up to 2.25 billion euros it plans in the next six months was expected to boost its free float significantly. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
