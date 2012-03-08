FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank International boosts stake in CEE units
March 8, 2012 / 11:34 PM / in 6 years

Raiffeisen Bank International boosts stake in CEE units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International will increase its stakes in two eastern Europe units by acquiring shares held by its unlisted parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank for around 344 million euros ($456.6 million), RBI said.

RBI’s equity share in Tatra banka a.s. in Slovakia will increase to 78.6 percent from 65.8 percent. Its stake in the Czech unit Raiffeisenbank a.s. rises to 75 percent from 51 percent.

“Against the backdrop of Basel III, this measure will allow us to improve RBI’s own capital situation over the medium term. By purchasing additional shares in these two network banks, which belong to the largest and most profitable in our banking group, we will strengthen the profitability of the entire group,” RBI finance chief Martin Gruell said.

“The purchase price for the shares will total approximately 344 million euros, which will initially impact RBI’s Core Tier 1 Ratio by around 0.35 percentage points” as of year-end 2011, it said.

$1 = 0.7534 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

