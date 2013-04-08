REFILE-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l CEO returns 2 mln eur in pay

(Adds extra codes, no changes to text)

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Herbert Stepic has returned 2 million euros ($2.6 million) of his 2012 pay package, telling staff he felt morally obliged to cut his overly generous compensation.

In a email to employees seen by Reuters, Stepic said he was due to receive 4.9 million euro in total in salary, a bonus for successful 2011 results and a share incentive programme (SIP) that accounted for “the lion’s share” of the payout.

“Such an annual overall remuneration - even though one-time and reflecting the success of several years through the SIP - is neither in accord with my own self-conception nor with the Raiffeisen banking group’s foundation of values,” he wrote.

Talks he initiated with Chairman Walter Rothensteiner and other members of the supervisory board’s personnel committee concluded a partial repayment was appropriate, he added, even though his compensation significantly lagged the average 6.5 million euros for CEOs of companies in the Euro Stoxx 50 index.

“The amount to be repaid was set at 2 million euros, and I complied with that decision with conviction and transferred the amount to RBI,” he said.

“I consider this step as a moral obligation towards both the organisation, for which I have been working with great commitment for more than 40 years, as well as its staff members,” he said, calling the repayment “my personal contribution to the rigorous cost saving measures” at the bank.

Newspaper Der Standard, which also reported the repayment, said the measure followed uproar at the group over the fact that Stepic would earn nearly 5 million euros in the midst of a financial crisis and after the group received Austrian state aid.

“One did not have to ask Stepic long to pay back the money,” it quoted an unnamed banker as saying.

The Austrian lender is due to report full 2012 results on Wednesday. It has already posted preliminary figures showing group profit fell by around a quarter to 725 million euros. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Cowell)