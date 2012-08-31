REFILE-Raiffeisen denies RBI chief Stepic to be replaced

(Refiles to correct typopgraphical error in paragraph 2)

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International denied a newspaper report on Friday that Chief Executive Herbert Stepic could soon make way for a replacement.

“The reported rumour that Herbert Stepic will be replaced by Casinos Austria CEO Karl Stoss is completely unfounded,” RBI Chairman Walter Rothensteiner said in a statement. He is also chairman of Casinos Austria.

The Wiener Zeitung paper had cited unidentified sources it said were close to RBI in its report.

It linked the rumours to negative publicity over media reports that Stepic was involved in a real estate deal in Serbia, financed with a loan from Hypo Alpe Adria, that went sour, forcing Hypo to write down the loan.

The FMA markets watchdog has said it was looking into the reports, on which Stepic has declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)