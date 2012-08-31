FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Raiffeisen denies RBI chief Stepic to be replaced
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
August 31, 2012 / 8:01 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Raiffeisen denies RBI chief Stepic to be replaced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typopgraphical error in paragraph 2)

ALPBACH, Austria, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International denied a newspaper report on Friday that Chief Executive Herbert Stepic could soon make way for a replacement.

“The reported rumour that Herbert Stepic will be replaced by Casinos Austria CEO Karl Stoss is completely unfounded,” RBI Chairman Walter Rothensteiner said in a statement. He is also chairman of Casinos Austria.

The Wiener Zeitung paper had cited unidentified sources it said were close to RBI in its report.

It linked the rumours to negative publicity over media reports that Stepic was involved in a real estate deal in Serbia, financed with a loan from Hypo Alpe Adria, that went sour, forcing Hypo to write down the loan.

The FMA markets watchdog has said it was looking into the reports, on which Stepic has declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.