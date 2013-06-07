Raiffeisen taps veteran Sevelda as new CEO

VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International named veteran banker Karl Sevelda on Friday to succeed Herbert Stepic as chief executive of central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender.

Sevelda, 63, has been deputy CEO since 2010 and head of corporate banking and will take on the top job with immediate effect, it said after a supervisory board meeting to fill the leadership vaccum caused by Stepic’s resignation last month.

“Karl Sevelda will retain responsibility for corporate banking until a new division of functional responsibilities is determined by the supervisory board,” it said. Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl was appointed the new deputy CEO.