FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen taps veteran Sevelda as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen taps veteran Sevelda as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 7 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International named veteran banker Karl Sevelda on Friday to succeed Herbert Stepic as chief executive of central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender.

Sevelda, 63, has been deputy CEO since 2010 and head of corporate banking and will take on the top job with immediate effect, it said after a supervisory board meeting to fill the leadership vaccum caused by Stepic’s resignation last month.

“Karl Sevelda will retain responsibility for corporate banking until a new division of functional responsibilities is determined by the supervisory board,” it said. Chief Risk Officer Johann Strobl was appointed the new deputy CEO.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.