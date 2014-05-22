FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen confident in Russia's attractions -CEO
May 22, 2014 / 12:41 PM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen confident in Russia's attractions -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 22 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International does not expect the confrontation between Russia and the West over Ukraine to escalate, Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Thursday, adding he could not envision Europe’s halting its purchases of Russian natural gas.

“We are confident that Russia will remain an attractive banking market over the medium and long term,” he told a conference call with analysts after the Austrian lender’s first-quarter profits easily beat market expectations.

Sevelda earlier told Austrian radio that the bank was largely unaffected by large capital outflows from Russia, its single most important market. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

