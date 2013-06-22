New Raiffeisen CEO seeks cost cuts as growth slows

VIENNA, June 22 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International must cut costs “massively” as opportunities to grow dry up in parts of central and eastern Europe, its new chief executive told two newspapers.

Karl Sevelda, RBI’s former corporate banking chief, took over as CEO of central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender two weeks ago after the sudden resignation of Herbert Stepic over personal offshore property deals.

Asked by Austria’s Kleine Zeitung how big the cost cuts would have to be, Sevelda answered: “They will have to be massive if we even want to keep our profits stable.”

In a separate interview published on the website of Austria’s Kurier newspaper on Saturday, he said: “The subject of costs will certainly be a very decisive one in the next months and years. We do see that growth opportunities are limited.”

Stepic said when he offered his resignation he wanted to spare the bank embarrassment, although he had done no wrong. Sources told Reuters the provincial Austrian banks that control RBI were unhappy about his aggressive eastward expansion.

Sevelda told Kleine Zeitung: “Unfortunately, the economy in eastern Europe is not as good or recovering as fast as we originally thought.”

He told Kurier there were no plans to exit any region. “In Russia, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Romania and Austria we want to grow further, especially in business with private clients.”

“In other markets we will only grow slightly or more likely stagnate,” he said, adding that he wanted to reorganise RBI and expand its top management, which was too small in light of the many markets in which RBI operated.

“We are currently considering a revision of the structure and the organisation. We will consult on this in the next weeks. We have a six-person executive board and this is too few in the long term,” he said.

He told Kleine Zeitung all parts of the group would have to help with cost cuts even if it meant giving up some autonomy.

RBI is 78 percent owned by the unlisted Raiffeisen Zentralbank group RZB.UL, which is in turn controlled by eight provincial Austrian banks known as landesbanks.

The landesbanks are themselves owned by hundreds of small cooperative Raiffeisen banks forming the Raiffeisen system.

“We are considering intensively how the provincial banks can cooperate more efficiently with RZB and with RBI as RZB’s biggest unit. Federalism is good but expensive,” he said.