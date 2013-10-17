FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Capital hike not only option for Raiffeisen - CFO

VIENNA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - A share sale is not the only option for Raiffeisen Bank International to bolster its balance sheet, Chief Financial Officer Martin Gruell said on Thursday.

He told the Gewinn Messe retail investor conference that the Austrian bank could also reduce non-core business and use efficiency steps to boost profitability as ways to improve capital ratios.

While the recession was not yet over, he said risk costs, or net provisions for bad loans, were peaking and that bad loans should stabilise in the quarters ahead. (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)

