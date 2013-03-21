FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Raiffeisen buys Citibank Romanian retail portfolio
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Raiffeisen buys Citibank Romanian retail portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds editing signoff)

VIENNA, March 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International has agreed to buy Citibank’s retail portfolio in Romania, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Raiffeisen said the business had more than 90 million euros ($117 million) in assets and more than 100,000 customers.

“Romania is one of our markets with the best business prospects and we want to continue growing selectively here in the future,” Chief Executive Herbert Stepic said. ($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.