CORRECTED-Senior Raiffeisen banker sees steady dividends at RBI
November 28, 2013 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Senior Raiffeisen banker sees steady dividends at RBI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes repayment of state aid to end of 2017 from 2016)

VIENNA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) can keep its dividends unchanged and still be able to repay Austrian state aid by the end of 2017, a senior Raiffeisen banker said on Thursday.

RBI paid a 2012 dividend of 1.17 euros per share.

“I do expect steady dividends at RBI,” said Klaus Buchleitner, an RBI supervisory board member who heads Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich Wien, the provincial lender that is the biggest shareholder in RBI parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank.

He told reporters Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich Wien - one of six Austrian lenders to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank after stress tests next year - had no need for extra capital. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

