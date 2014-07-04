FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l says Romania ops doing well
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l says Romania ops doing well

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s business in Romania is holding up well, the Austrian lender said on Friday, a day after rival Erste Group said fresh hits from Hungary and Romania would push it to a record 2014 loss.

“In Romania we continue to see good performance of our local operations so this is not really a problem for us,” a spokeswoman for emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender said.

Erste said it faced increased risk provisions in Romania to reflect the central bank’s stepped-up efforts to speed reductions of non-performing loans in the banking system ahead of ECB-led health checks of big European banks’ balance sheets.

The Raiffeisen spokeswoman said: “We don’t have a problem on that,” adding that her bank needed a few more days to assess the impact of a new Hungarian law that will make banks absorb more costs for foreign-currency loans in Hungary that went sour when the forint exchange rate fell. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

