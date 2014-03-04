FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen to hand over Czech pension accounts to Generali PPF unit
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
March 4, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen to hand over Czech pension accounts to Generali PPF unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, March 4 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International’s Czech pension company said on Tuesday it would stop services in the country because of expected changes to pensions and hand over the accounts of 13,000 clients to a subsidiary of Generali PPF Holding.

A previous centre-right government introduced new accounts into which people could transfer part of a compulsory social tax to provide for future pensions.

However, a centre-left administration that took power in January is looking at ending the reform.

Raiffeisen Penzijni Spolecnost, started in 2012 to take advantage of the new pension accounts, said in a statement on Tuesday that it could not invest in its expansion in the “current political situation”.

Penzijni Spolecnost Ceske Pojistovny, a unit of Generali PPF Holding, a joint venture of Italy’s Generali and Czech investment group PPF, will take over Raiffeisen’s clients in the pensions sector, Raiffeisen said.

No financial details were released. The transaction should be finished at the beginning of the second half of 2014. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; editing by Louise Heavens and Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.