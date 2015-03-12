FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Raiffeisen Bank says has "negligible" exposure to Heta
March 12, 2015

Austria's Raiffeisen Bank says has "negligible" exposure to Heta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) has negligible exposure to the debt of Hypo Alpe Adria’s “bad bank” Heta, in the low single-digit millions of euros, it said on Thursday.

Austria’s financial watchdog has decided to wind down the vehicle managing Hypo’s remaining assets and suspend debt repayments until May 2016.

RBI’s peers in Austria, Erste Bank and Bank Austria, part of Italy’s UniCredit, said they have no exposure to Heta. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Goodman)

