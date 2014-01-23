Hungary rules out Raiffeisen buyout in the near term -minister

BUDAPEST, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government does not plan to buy Austrian lender Raiffeisen’s local unit “in the near future”, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said in a written response to a question from a lawmaker.

Central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender, had said in November it was reviewing offers for the loss-making Hungarian business as it focuses on more promising markets in the region. However early this month it decided not to sell the unit for now.

“The Hungarian state does not intend to buy Raiffeisen Bank’s Hungarian daughter in the near future,” Varga said in a response dated Jan. 22 published on parliament’s website.

“Moreover, the government only supports investments that produce returns for the country and its citizens,” he said. (Reporting by Sandor Peto)