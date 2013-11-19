FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raiffeisen Bank Int'l reviewing offers for Hungary unit
November 19, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l reviewing offers for Hungary unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International is examining offers for its Hungarian banking unit, central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman confirmed a report by the Austria Press Agency that quoted her as saying: “There are interested parties in Hungary whose offers we are reviewing”.

RBI had said on Monday it could not rule out an exit from Hungary, Slovenia or Ukraine, although it had no definite plans to sell its units in those markets. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

