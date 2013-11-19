UPDATE 1-Raiffeisen Bank reviewing offers for Hungary unit

* Bank confirms has been approached with offers

* CEO says exit from Ukraine more likely than from Hungary (Adds comments from CEO, background)

VIENNA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is looking at offers for its loss-making Hungarian banking unit, central and eastern Europe’s No. 2 lender said on Tuesday, confirming a media report.

Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said the bank’s Hungary business - a top-five bank there with assets of 6.3 billion euros ($8.5 billion) and nearly 610,000 customers - was RBI’s “heart’s blood”, a phrase that he had also used at the weekend.

“We never turn down talks,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a financial conference.

“We won’t leave Hungary, rather Ukraine than Hungary. But what does it mean not to leave Hungary?” he asked, declining to answer his own question.

RBI, whose total assets were 130 billion euros at the end of June, said on Monday it had not agreed to sell its Ukrainian bank, Aval, after telling journalists at the weekend it was in talks with interested parties but had made no decision.

The bank also said on Monday it could not rule out an exit from Hungary, Slovenia or Ukraine though it had no definite plans and that those markets were under “special review”.

RBI has said it wants to scale back in some markets including Hungary, where it lost 83 million euros after tax in the first half. It faces further losses if new laws to help foreign-currency borrowers are passed.

Growth rates in central and eastern Europe (CEE) far surpassed those at home for RBI and rivals Erste Group Bank and Unicredit’s Bank Austria until a euro zone crisis spread to neighbouring economies.

Sevelda told the conference on Tuesday he still believed in the CEE region, where he said growth would outpace that in western Europe even if it did not regain levels seen before 2008. But he pointed out that the legal and economic environment in some markets there was not conducive to banks.

“If I look at our neighbouring country in Hungary for instance or now at Croatia or also Slovenia, there is no chance that banks ever will earn their cost of capital...one shouldn’t say ever but certainly not in the next 10 years,” he said. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)