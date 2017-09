VIENNA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International injected 55 million euros ($75.2 million) in capital into its Hungarian banking unit at the end of last year to help cover adverse business conditions, the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The bank did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Louise Ireland)